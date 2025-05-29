Palmer Lake Board deems land eligible for Buc-ee’s annexation, community divided

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) - Tensions flared once again in Palmer Lake Thursday night, as the town’s Board of Trustees held a pivotal special meeting over the potential annexation of land for a proposed Buc-ee’s travel center.

The board gathered to determine whether a 60-acre plot near I-25 and County Line Road meets the requirements for annexation into Palmer Lake. It marked a critical moment in a months-long debate that has sparked lawsuits, recall efforts and deep divisions among residents.

Despite rainy weather, a full-capacity crowd packed the town hall for the meeting with many others left outside, saying they were unable to hear or participate – further fueling residents' criticism over transparency.

"This project is not eligible for annexation because this is not a transparent meeting," one resident told KRDO13. "No one outside can hear anything that’s going on."

The meeting follows Buc-ee’s initial application in December 2024, a withdrawal in March due to technical issues, and a revised proposal submitted last month. The new proposal outlines a different annexation route, a thin strip of land connecting County Line Road to Palmer Lake.

While supporters cite the project’s economic potential, including job creation and increased tax revenue, opponents remain concerned about its environmental and social impact.

"Based on public outcry from our friends in the area about wastewater, light pollution, traffic, property values - it is clear that thousands of people’s lives will be impacted in a negative way," one resident said.

"Anything good that ever happens in this county has been met with a lot of opposition," said another resident in support of the project.

The board ultimately determined that the land meets eligibility requirements for annexation. However, this decision does not mean the Buc-ee’s is officially approved.

Next steps will include zoning changes, water infrastructure planning, and possible ongoing court challenges. Two local groups - Tri-Lakes Preservation, Inc. and Integrity Matters - have already filed lawsuits against the town, alleging violations of open meeting laws and constitutional rights.

A recall effort also remains underway, targeting three trustees accused of failing to provide balanced leadership throughout the process.

As the town braces for the next phase of the Buc-ee’s debate, residents on both sides say the fight for Palmer Lake’s future is far from over.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.