Absolutely Colorado: Ranger John celebrates 50 years as a Pikes Peak ranger

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Pikes Peak park rangers are recognizing one of their own for his service to the Pikes Peak region, and it's a story that's Absolutely Colorado.

John O'Brien, also known as Ranger John, has been a Pikes Peak ranger for 50 years! That's half a century that he's spent protecting America's Mountain.

For his 50th anniversary, his fellow rangers awarded him with a keepsake of the badge that he's worn for all 50 years. While normally it is something that rangers can purchase after several years, they chose to give it to Ranger John to honor the distinction of being a ranger since 1974.

"I really appreciate being honored and recognized that we do have an important job here, being ambassadors for people from all over the world," Ranger John said.

Ranger John's coworkers say that his story is part of the story of Pikes Peak and that he's left a mark on the mountain forever; they say that he inspires them everyday.

"I think he is someone that a lot of rangers can look up to," said Senior Ranger Wesley Hermann. "I hope and aspire to be on John's level someday."

