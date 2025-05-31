Fremont County campground & RV resort evacuated due to wildfire

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Campers in Fremont County quickly fled from Cutty’s Resort as a wildfire grew nearby.

Fremont County Emergency Management announced the fire was first reported just before noon on Saturday. Not only was the campground evacuated, but County Road 6 is closed at Highway 50.

The size of the wildfire hasn't been publicly announced, but the Western Fremont Fire District, which first responded, requested the help of numerous local agencies, including:

Howard Volunteer Fire Department

Fremont County Emergency Management

Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control

DFPC Helitack Cañon City

United States Forest Service

Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Additional Mutual Aid was requested from Salida and South Arkansas Fire, Deer Mountain Fire Protection District, and Tallahassee Fire Protection District.

However, the weather is creating issues for first responders fighting the fire. Fremont County Emergency Management said air operations have been grounded due to thunderstorms in the area. On the ground, crews working the fire line have also been pulled over lightning and storm conditions.