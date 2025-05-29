Measles case in toddler linked to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) - A case of measles is now linked to several locations in Aurora, including the Children's Hospital Colorado Emergency Department in Arapahoe County.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), the child recently traveled with family to multiple international locations with increased measles cases. The child was unvaccinated and remains hospitalized. However, there is no ongoing exposure risk to other patients and families at the hospital.

Besides Children's Hospital, the child also went to Walgreens on East Hampden Avenue, Sam's Club on South Abilene Street, and Natural Grocers on South Tower Road between Thursday, May 22, 2025, and Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

People exposed to measles typically develop symptoms 7 to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a characteristic rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. Anyone who was in the following locations during the dates listed may have been exposed to measles and should monitor for symptoms for 21 days. More specific time frames can be found here.

To help protect the community, the Adams County Health Department and the Arapahoe County Public Health Department are offering free MMR vaccination clinics for eligible individuals.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.