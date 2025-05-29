Skip to Content
CSPD releases identification of driver killed in Academy Boulevard crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of the driver who passed away after a crash near the intersection of East Boulder Street and North Academy Boulevard.

According to police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 14. Police say both the driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital. The driver, now identified as 49-year-old Brent Nicklas, passed away at the hospital, CSPD said.

CSPD says this is the 13th traffic fatality so far in Colorado Springs in 2025.

Celeste Springer

