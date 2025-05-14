One dead in crash on North Academy Boulevard; Road closed from Platte Avenue to Bijou Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, one person is dead after a devastating crash on North Academy Boulevard. The roadway is closed in both northbound and southbound directions from Platte Avenue to Bijou Street.

Details are limited at this time, but CSPD says their Major Crash Team is investigating.

A KRDO13 crew is headed to the scene, and this article may be updated.