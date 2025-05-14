Skip to Content
News

One dead in crash on North Academy Boulevard; Road closed from Platte Avenue to Bijou Street

KRDO
By
today at 11:21 AM
Published 11:10 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, one person is dead after a devastating crash on North Academy Boulevard. The roadway is closed in both northbound and southbound directions from Platte Avenue to Bijou Street.

Details are limited at this time, but CSPD says their Major Crash Team is investigating.

A KRDO13 crew is headed to the scene, and this article may be updated.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.