Air Force Academy graduates and family soak in emotional milestone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Over 900 cadets and thousands of family members packed Falcon Stadium on a cold, overcast and rainy morning to celebrate one of the biggest moments in the young lieutenants' lives.

The clouds persisted, forcing the Academy to cancel both the Thunderbird flyover and air show – but the newly-minted Second Lieutenants didn't seem to notice.

“Butter Bars! We’ve been singing about this for four years since basic, so we’re hype,“ said Air Force Academy graduate Minjae Kim after his friend and fellow lieutenant, Enrique Oti, pinned on his new shoulder insignia.

Air Force Academy graduate Gabrielle Olivera was joined at the celebration by her best friend and fellow graduate, Elise Eichhorn.

“I saw her at the very beginning and now it’s the end. She’s come so far and done so much, and I’m so glad I could live this one last moment with her," Olivera said.

Both graduates and family members left the stadium with damp faces, and not entirely from the persistent drizzle.

“I bet my dad’s going to be crying. I know he’s really proud of me," said Air Force Academy graduate Matthew Sharkey Isaac.

Even without the Thunderbirds, each and every one of the 909 graduates had the chance to celebrate their next step Thursday as commissioned Second Lieutenants in the United States Air Force.

