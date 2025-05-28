Northern Colorado ranchers report deadly weekend for livestock attacked by wolves

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Cattlemen's Association says two calves are dead and others are injured after wolf attacks last week and leading into the weekend.

According to the organization, the attacks spanned across three different ranches.

"While many in the public romanticize the idea of seeing a wolf, local ranchers live with the daily reality of fear, stress and loss. Since calving began in early March, emotional strain has continued to mount, taking a profound toll on families," wrote the association in a release.

The attacks follow Colorado's efforts to reintroduce wolves into the state. 15 wolves were brought from British Columbia to Colorado earlier this year as part of the state's Wolf Restoration and Management Plan.

So far this year, not including the recent incidents, there have been five wolf depredation events confirmed and reported by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). Two were approved claims for damages, including one property owner in Jackson County who received more than $2,000 after a calf was attacked.

CPW confirmed they are currently investigating recent wolf depredation incidents in Pitkin County, but did not go into any specifics.

While livestock deaths are front of mind for ranchers, they aren't the only animals that have been dying. Some of the wolves that were released have also been reported dead. In total, four of the 15 wolves introduced to Colorado this year have died. One of the deaths came after a wolf crossed state lines into Wyoming and was killed by officials after it reportedly attacked local livestock.

In the meantime, CPW says they've been working to ensure safety for wolves and livestock. CPW recently announced that their Range Rider program is now fully staffed. 11 riders are deployed to communities to support ranchers and help mitigate wolf conflicts, CPW said.

CPW says the riders monitor livestock and are trained on how to deploy hazing techniques to deter wolves.

“Having range riders out on the landscape further expands our already strong conflict minimization program,” said CPW Director Jeff Davis. “We take our responsibility for the wellbeing of the ranchers, their livestock and the wolves very seriously.”

