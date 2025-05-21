Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a fourth gray wolf relocated to the state this year has died

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says yet another gray wolf has died. This marks the fourth death from the group relocated to Colorado from British Columbia in January.

According to CPW, two of the other deaths occurred after wolves crossed state lines into Wyoming, and the third was in Rocky Mountain National Park.

One of the wolves in Wyoming was killed by local officials after the wolf had taken out five sheep, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said.

Ranchers have continuously expressed concern for Colorado's hotly debated "Wolf Restoration and Management Plan," citing worries over their livestock's safety. This is the second year CPW has reintroduced wolves as part of the program.

Colorado livestock owners can be eligible for compensation if their animals are found to be harmed by one of the wolves.

CPW has not yet released the cause of death for the fourth wolf that has died.