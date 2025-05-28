Local teacher starts jump rope team headed to junior Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - With just two months of practice as a team, the Colorado Hopping Hawks qualified for the Junior Olympics in Texas this July.

Explorer elementary school teacher Holli Burns runs an afterschool program teaching jump rope to over 50 kids. From that group, Burns said she was approached by coaches with One Jump Ahead encouraging her to enter a local jump roping tournament. She took eight students to the competition after just 2 months of practice with a different jump rope style, and the group qualified for the Junior Olympics.

Five kids from the Hopping Hawks are planning to make the trip to Texas. The team is fundraising to support their Junior Olympics journey.