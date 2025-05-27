Colorado Springs study deems roundabout at Platte and Nevada unfeasible

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs says a study for a roundabout at Platte and Nevada Avenues found the project unfeasible.

City officials say the amount of traffic coming through Platte and Nevada is too heavy for a roundabout.

Last year, residents petitioned for a roundabout, citing concerns over traffic and pedestrian safety.

“The study shows that (a) roundabout with a four-lane Nevada Avenue and a two-lane Platte Avenue, a vital east-west corridor, is technically feasible, but westbound queues would extend past Weber in peak hours,” said Todd Frisbie, city traffic engineer, in a press release. “Initial cost estimates show a roundabout would be cost prohibitive, likely in the $5-6 million range.”

Adding to complications, officials say, are building plans at Palmer High School. District 11 plans to construct a new academic wing in the area. Those plans will likely impact Boulder Street and create higher traffic volume on Platte Avenue, the city said.

In 2023, the city made it illegal to turn left from Platte Avenue onto Nevada Avenue due to issues with drivers seeing past the statue of city founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer in the middle of the intersection.