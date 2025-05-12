$100 million renovation project kicks off at Palmer High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The oldest high school in Colorado Springs is finally receiving some major upgrades to its academic and athletic facilities.

Construction at Palmer High School officially began Monday, May 12, marking the beginning of a $100 million project that includes a full restoration of the existing building and the construction of a brand-new academic wing.

Founded in 1874, Palmer High School is the city's oldest school, located in downtown Colorado Springs just off North Nevada Avenue.

School District 11 (D11) officials say the restoration will transform the school into a "future-ready learning environment" while still honoring and preserving parts of its legacy in Colorado Springs.

“This is more than a renovation,” Superintendent Michael Gaal said in a release. “It’s a re-commitment to public education at the center of our city — and to every student who walks through these doors with a dream and a future worth investing in.”

D11 said the project's design team spent the last year gathering input from students, teachers, educators, alumni and community members before beginning construction.

Highlights of the overall renovation include:

New academic wing: Phase one of construction includes a new "state-of-the-art" academic wing, which D11 said will be designed for "flexible learning, collaborative work, and modern instruction"

Phase one of construction includes a new "state-of-the-art" academic wing, which D11 said will be designed for "flexible learning, collaborative work, and modern instruction" Expanding outdoor spaces: Crews will build new plazas, green spaces, and a regulation athletic field

Crews will build new plazas, green spaces, and a regulation athletic field Unifying the campus: The master plan aims to connect two city blocks to create a safe, walkable campus for Palmer students

Phase one of construction is scheduled to wrap in early spring 2028. It includes the demolition of Palmer's current tech building and cafeteria to make room for new facilities, construction of a new academic wing and renovations to the school's iconic 1939 building.

The campus will remain open and fully operational for the duration of the renovation, D11 said.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.