Colorado Springs residents petition for roundabout at downtown intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Community organizations in Colorado Springs are looking to solve a long-standing issue of traffic and pedestrian concerns at the intersection of Platte and Nevada, which features the General Palmer statue in the center.

Cully Radvillas has lived in the city for over a decade and started the "Beautiful Colorado Springs" Instagram page. His group, along with "COSCarsKill" on Instagram, have recently pushed out a petition urging the City of Colorado Springs to implement a roundabout at the Platte and Nevada intersection.

"This is probably one of the most heavily trafficked pedestrian corridors in our city, and we should be treating it as such," explained Radvillas.

Much to Radvillas delight, on Wednesday, when KRDO13 was speaking to the City about those concerns from citizens, we were told that the City's Traffic Management team has just begun a study to look at the intersection closely and evaluate the feasibility of a roundabout being constructed there.

"We're going to look at traffic operations, safety, the configuration of a roundabout, what the cost might be, what are the impacts to right of away. All of those factors, all of those things go into making decisions regarding transportation changes," explained Todd Frisbe, the Traffic Engineer for the City.

Frisbe adds that this feasibility study comes after a years-long traffic study that was done on Platte Avenue, which was released in February of 2024. Within the dozens of pages, it briefly touched upon the Palmer Statue intersection. Given the study's more broad overview it prompted Frisbe to want to take a closer look.

One of the most recent victims of a serious crash that happened at the intersection is 67-year-old Isadore Romero back on April 2, 2023. According to Bobbie Romero, her father was riding his motorcycle to pick up his wife that day, before a driver ended up making a sharp left turn around the Palmer statue and collided with him, killing her father.

Colorado Springs Police say that since January 2019, there have been 67 crashes at the intersection of Platte and Nevada, 16 of which resulted in injury, and two in death.

Ever since Bobbie has pushed for a solution to help traffic at the intersection, it ultimately led to the City implementing No Left Turn signs, to prevent drivers from pulling the sometimes dangerous maneuver. However, she felt it was only a "band-aid" of a fix to a larger problem.

Now she thinks the idea of a more permanent solution like a roundabout is great and is happy to see the City taking a step in that direction.

Frisbe tells KRDO13 that the study will take anywhere from 6 months to 1 year, and is just a preliminary look at what a project of that caliber would entail.