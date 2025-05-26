Skip to Content
Memorial Day 5K raises money for children of fallen veterans and first responders

KRDO
By
Published 6:06 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Red Leg Brewing Company hosts its 7th annual Angel Run raising money for children of fallen veterans and first responders through the "Angels of America's Fallen" organization.

Angels of America's Fallen said Red Leg Brewing cut them a check of almost $50,000 last year. Red Leg Brewing owner Todd Baldwin said they are on track to match or surpass the donation this year.

The 10K starts at 8 a.m. followed by the 5K at 8:30 a.m. Runners can still register in person before the race. Race day registrants will get a t-shirt and medal on a first come, first serve basis until they are out.

