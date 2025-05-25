Local group gives out haircuts, and more, to the less fortunate this Memorial Day Weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's not a hand-out, it's a hand-up.

This weekend at Antler's Park volunteers with 'Because We Choose To' were out giving out free haircuts, clothing, tolietrees and hot meals to those in need.

"It makes them feel different, like themselves again, you know, make them feel like a human being again, you know?" Isaiah Horton was one of the volunteers giving out fresh cuts.

The hand-up is a monthly event now, but it didn't start that way. Kayla Murphy tells KRDO13 it started as a small act of kindness, then grew into something bigger.

"We had a bunch of stuff left over in our closets. A bunch of blankets and coats, and we decided we were going to take them to Goodwill, and on that journey we saw a bunch of people that needed it more than Goodwill did," Murphy said.

Murphey tells KRDO13 they need men's clothes the most, including socks and shoes, but anything that would help people survive in the elements, like tarps or backpacks, would help.

For more information about the group and if you want to help out, visit the Because We Choose To Facebook page.