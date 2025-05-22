House passes Trump’s sweeping domestic policy bill after GOP leaders win over key holdouts



By Haley Talbot, Clare Foran and Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Washington (CNN) — The House voted 215-214 early Thursday morning to pass President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and spending cuts package, a major victory for the president and Speaker Mike Johnson after GOP leaders won over key holdouts.

The legislation still faces major challenges ahead. It will next go to the Senate, where Republicans in the chamber have signaled they plan to make their own changes to it.

The push to pass the bill in the House marked a major test of Trump and Johnson’s influence. Republican leaders engaged in intensive negotiations over the bill, and Trump made impassioned appeals to House Republicans to get on board in an effort to pave the way for passage.

GOP leaders have had to carefully thread the needle between competing demands from conservative hardliners and centrist members of their conference – a delicate balancing act as Speaker Johnson can only afford a handful of defections with his razor-thin majority.

The legislative package includes measures that would deeply cut into two of the nation’s key safety net programs – Medicaid and food stamps – while making permanent essentially all of the trillions of dollars of individual income tax breaks contained in the GOP’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

House Republicans unveiled a slate of changes to the bill on Wednesday evening in an effort to win over GOP holdouts. Those changes included speeding up work requirements for Medicaid to the end of 2026, from the start of 2029. Republicans also decided to phase out Biden-era energy tax credits sooner than planned, among other provisions.

GOP leaders tee up high-stakes vote after president’s pitch to holdouts

House GOP leaders barreled ahead with a vote on Trump’s agenda after the president privately implored key holdouts not to derail the tax and spending cuts package.

The president had summoned members of a key wing of the Republican Party to the White House at a moment of crisis for Speaker Johnson: A half-dozen conservatives were vowing to defy their own party leadership because of spending cuts they still wanted to see in the bill.

But as of Wednesday evening, Johnson and his leadership team appeared confident that Trump had helped get the bill back on track. One day earlier, Trump made an impassioned appeal to the full House GOP conference.

Trump on Tuesday delivered a forceful message to House Republicans to line up behind his massive domestic policy bill. The president’s emphatic, 90-minute address to House Republicans — in which he alternated between strong-arming his fellow Republicans and cheering them on — brought Johnson and his leadership team a big step closer to delivering that bill, according to half a dozen GOP lawmakers and senior aides.

The legislation, which Republicans have named the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” aims to fulfill many of Trump’s campaign trail promises and touches on a wide range of policy issues.

Ahead of a final floor vote, House Republicans released a package of changes to the bill that reflected days of negotiations from GOP leaders in an effort to win over holdouts.

In addition to provisions impacting Medicaid work requirements and Biden-era energy tax credits, the package of changes formalizes one of Johnson’s biggest deals this week: The so-called SALT cap. It would allow people to deduct state and local income taxes up to $40,000 for certain income groups.

GOP leaders had initially proposed a cap of $30,000 but key New York, New Jersey and California Republicans had refused to support it.

Prior to the release of the changes, Johnson had been engaged in meetings with various factions to finalize a deal that would win over both GOP hardliners, who had been threatening to block the tax and spending cuts bill, as well as centrist members who had been wary of some of the right-wing’s proposed changes to it.

Not long after midnight on Thursday, Speaker Johnson projected confidence that the bill would successfully pass in the House, despite the challenges.

“You never know ‘til the final vote tally, but I’m convinced we’re going to pass this bill tonight,” he said. “This is a massive piece of legislation with lots of moving parts. So we’ll see what happens. But I think we’re going to get this job done and we’re going to do it by Memorial Day which is what we predicted from the beginning.”

CNN’s Manu Raju, Lauren Fox, Sarah Ferris and Tami Luhby contributed to this report.

