City councilmember calls for investigation into Mayor Mobolade amid ‘hate crime hoax’ trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs leaders are calling for further investigation into Mayor Yemi Mobolade following the trial of two defendants accused of staging a hate crime to swing the election in his favor.

"Citizens deserve to know." That's what Colorado Springs City Councilor Dave Donelson told KRDO13 Investigates during a phone call on Friday morning.

Derrick Bernard and his partner, Ashley Blackcloud, were on trial this week. The duo was accused of staging a cross burning with a "n-word," though they have come forward to say that they did it to garner votes for then-candidate Yemi Mobolade, who is Black.

Both were found guilty on Friday. A third suspect, Deanna West, had already pleaded guilty to her part in the crime in December.

After Bernard and Blackcloud were indicted, it came to light that Mobolade communicated with Bernard before the hoax.

One Facebook message from Bernard to Mayor Mobolade read: “I know it’s crunch time sir but look . . . I spoke with some of my friends in other places and theirs [sic] a plot amidst . . . I’m mobilizing my squadron in defense and for the final push. Black ops style big brother. The klan cannot be allowed to run this city again.”

However, the indictment did not include a "smoking gun" that supported the idea that Mayor Mobolade knew about or had involvement in the hoax. The mayor has also consistently denied any involvement.

During his testimony at Bernard and Blackcloud's trial, FBI investigator Special Agent Ethan Doherty said that Mobolade initially avoided discussing certain text messages shared between him and Bernard, and also stated with "120%" certainty that he never spoke with Bernard outside of the means of messaging.

The FBI said that they knew this to not be true based on phone records.

On Thursday, Bernard took the stand, alleging that Mayor Mobolade, as well as Colorado State Representative Regina English, not only knew that the video was a hoax, but that they were a part of the initial planning process as well.

The claims led District 1 Councilmember Dave Donelson to call for an investigation into the mayor's actions. The councilmember issued a statement to KRDO13 on Friday that read:

"During the “Hate Crime Hoax” trial serious accusations have been made regarding Mayor Mobolade’s knowledge of, and involvement in, the hoax. Also, concerning actions by the mayor have been revealed during FBI testimony. I call for an investigation into these accusations and actions. Both the citizens of Colorado Springs, and the mayor himself deserve an investigation to resolve any suspicion of his involvement in this hoax."

On Friday, Mobolade's office issued its own statement in response to Bernard and Blackcloud's guilty verdicts, which reads in full:

“My wife and I are grateful that justice has been served with today’s guilty verdict for Ashley Blackcloud and Derrick Bernard. This moment brings a sense of closure and relief, not only for our family, but for the Colorado Springs community as a whole. We deeply appreciate the work of the judicial system, federal prosecutors, law enforcement, and everyone who worked diligently to bring this case to justice. "Moments like this remind us that hate has no home in our city. As we move forward, we do so with gratitude, healing, and a commitment to the values that make Colorado Springs a safe, just, and united community."

Notably, his statement did not reference the claims made by Bernard on the stand, or include a reaction to Councilmember Donelson's call for a further investigation into his actions following the cross-burning video and subsequent FBI interviews.

KRDO13 approached Mayor Mobolade at an event on Friday afternoon in hopes to get his response to claims made during the testimony, but his team redirected us back to the statement.

Watch the full confrontation here:

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.