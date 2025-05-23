Alleged burglar busted by gunslinging El Paso County homeowner

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a homeowner caught an alleged home invader red-handed and kept them at bay with their gun.

The sheriff's office says they got a call in the early hours of Wednesday morning from a resident in the 2700 block of Pony Club Lane in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood.

The resident said they heard someone in their garage. The 911 call taker could later hear the homeowner shouting at someone, EPSO said.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found the homeowner holding the suspect at gunpoint outside the home. The suspect, now identified as 27-year-old Brody Burnett, then tried to run away from deputies, according to EPSO.

EPSO says there was a brief chase, but Burnett was arrested.

The department says he faces charges for second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, attempted criminal trespass (auto), criminal possession of a financial transaction device, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say Burnett also had other warrants out for his arrest when he was apprehended.