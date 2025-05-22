Meadowgrass music festival returns to woods of Black Forest

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KRDO) - Hiking, yoga... and sound baths? The Meadowgrass Music Festival returns this weekend to the La Foret Conference & Retreat Center with its trademark mix of live music and Colorado outdoor experiences.

The festival is Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Day tickets are available, but Meadowgrass has space available for tent, car and pop up camping across the hundreds of acres of the retreat center for patrons who want the full multi-day experience.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and ends on the main stage at 10 p.m. each day, followed by a late night show from 10:30 p.m. to midnight in one of the lodges.

Meadowgrass will feature 22 bands located locally, regionally and nationally. The festival will have food trucks, an art market, guided hikes, workshops, yoga, a beer garden and a sound bath (creating soothing sound vibrations with crystal or metal bowls).

The festival is hosted by the volunteer non-profit organization, Rocky Mountain Highway. Kids 12 and under get in free. You can find ticket information here.