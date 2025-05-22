Fountain police arrest man who allegedly shot at woman and children over road rage

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department says they've identified and arrested a man who allegedly fired shots at a car with a woman and children inside; police believe it was a road rage incident.

Police say they were called out to Jimmy Camp Road on April 10th around 9:40 p.m. The caller said a man had followed her to the Dollar General and allegedly fired shots at her car. The woman said both she and her children were inside the car, and police say some of the bullets narrowly missed the children's heads.

Police say during their investigation, they identified the suspect as 45-year-old Clinton Padgett.

About a month later, on May 20, police say they were able to locate Padgett and take him into custody. Police say he was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, illegal discharge of a firearm, and several other charges.