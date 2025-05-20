Victim identified in East Pikes Peak Avenue shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department has released the identity of a man who died in a shooting last week. Police say 38-year-old Bryan Parada was murdered by another man who has now been taken into custody.

According to police, they were called out to the 2800 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue last week. Police say they located Parada, who had been shot. Police say they got information that Parada may have been shot by another man. 49-year-old Emmanuel Cooley, who was in the area, was taken into custody and later charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Source: CSPD

KRDO13 Investigates uncovered court documents that show this is the second time Cooley has been charged with murder.

Documents and newspaper headlines show that Cooley previously pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder in 2001, related to an August 1999 killing.

This is the 16th homicide this year in Colorado Springs, police said.