New Colorado law restricts repeat car thieves from owning a firearm

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – A new law inked by Governor Jared Polis this week prohibits repeat offenders of car theft from being able to possess a firearm.

Sponsors of the bill say it's due to the overlap of stolen vehicles and violent crime, while law enforcement say the law marks a helpful step in the right direction.

HB25-1171, titled "Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender Crimes," would make it so that once a person is convicted three times for first degree motor vehicle theft, they will no longer be able to own a firearm. Instead, possession of a firearm would be a felony offense in the eyes of the law.

Under existing state law, any violent or sexual crimes typically prevent someone from having a firearm. This new law adds repeat motor vehicle thieves to that list.

"This shows a pattern of behavior," Democratic State Senator Nick Hinrichsen from Pueblo, who was one of the prime sponsors of the bill-turned-law, said. "This is a problem and it demonstrates that risk to the community, number one and a clear lack of comportment to be able to to have the discernment necessary to operate a firearm, a safe manner."

Hinrichsen explained that there's a high propensity for car thieves to then carry out other violent crimes, and that the law will help law enforcement be able to crack down on more criminals.

"Anecdotally, there are many incidences where people that had a checkered past of auto theft have engaged in assault, physical assault crimes and other more serious crimes," Governor Polis stated at the signing ceremony on Monday. "We often view it as a an associated crime."

Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller tells KRDO13 that the law is certainly a step in the right direction, although he would have liked to see it take effect after a first-time conviction of first degree vehicle theft, and not the third.

"I think this law will make an impact in our communities. How big it is, is yet to be seen. But what the message we have to get across to criminals in Colorado is that you can't possess guns. And when we have laws that say that you can, it makes it very difficult for us to do that," explained Noeller.

The chief explained that it will help them nab criminals for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, instead of not having other charges in the moment, and help keep more violent people off the street.

"Our last officer that was shot was shot by an individual that was in a stolen car," stated Chief Noeller. "So is every auto thief running amok with a handgun? No, that's not what I'm trying to imply. But there are enough of them out there that are that this should be a concern for everybody in the community and it should be a concern for our legislators."

The law takes effect for all vehicle theft offenses and possession of a firearm moving forward.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.