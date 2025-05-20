CDC warns of Salmonella outbreak tied to cucumbers; one reported case in Colorado

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- At least one case in Colorado has been tied to a nationwide outbreak of Salmonella linked to cucumbers, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The CDC says that businesses should not sell or serve whole cucumbers that were grown by Bedner Growers Inc. and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Inc. between April 29, 2025 to May 19, 2025.

According to officials, some of the people who reported illness were on cruise ships that left ports in Florida.

Cucumbers may have been sold individually or in smaller packages, and the types could be labeled as "supers," "selects," or "plains."

The CDC says if you have cucumbers in your fridge, but aren't sure what distributor they came from, you should throw them away.

According to the CDC, symptoms of Salmonella include:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up

