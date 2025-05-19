Colorado Springs mayor to testify in trial over alleged hate crime hoax linked to 2023 election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The trial begins today for two of the three suspects accused of staging a fake hate crime during the 2023 mayoral race to boost support for then-candidate Yemi Mobolade — who is expected to take the stand himself today.

Prosecutors say that in April 2023, just before the Colorado Springs mayoral election, Derrick Bernard Jr., Ashley Blackcloud and Deanna West defaced a campaign sign for Mobolade with a racial slur and set a cross on fire in front of it. The three are then accused of taking photos and videos of the scene and sending them to media outlets.

The event was initially thought to be a racially motivated attack on Mobolade, a Black candidate who was running against a white opponent at the time. However, according to court documents, investigators believe Bernard, Blackcloud and West staged the hate crime to gain sympathy for Mobolade and swing the election in his favor.

Additional court documents revealed messages sent between Mobolade and Bernard in the days before the alleged hoax, as well as a five-minute phone call just days after the incident.

However, Mobolade has denied any involvement, and said in a previous statement that his interaction with Bernard was solely as "a local media personality."

In March, West pleaded guilty to her part in the conspiracy. In the meantime, Bernard and Blackcloud filed motions to dismiss their cases, claiming First and Fourth Amendment violations. Those motions were denied earlier this month, clearing the way for their federal trial to begin Monday, May 19.

Mobolade is set to testify Monday and Tuesday as a witness.

Also expected to testify this week is Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez, who oversaw the investigation into the incident.

KRDO13 crews are in Denver for the trial, and will be sharing the newest details as witnesses take the stand. This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

