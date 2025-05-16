Families and law enforcement remember fallen officers during National Police Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Police departments across the nation are honoring fallen officers; it's all part of National Police Week.

On Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department hosted its 32nd Annual Pikes Peak Regional Peace Officers Memorial at Memorial Park.

Chief Adrian Vasquez with the Colorado Springs Police Department said this service serves as a healing process for families and officers of fallen officers.

"We want to show support not only to their families, but to the officers' service that they gave themselves and then really inspire our officers that are continuing to serve every single day," said Vasquez.

In September 2023 Community Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed in a hit-and-run while trying to serve an arrest warrant.

Her name is already on the Peace Officers' Memorial at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.

This month, her name was added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Families and officers were able to pay their respects and see portraits of fallen officers, including Guerin-Sandoval.

"I love the fact that you see families walking around the perimeter here, looking at the names, really paying homage to the service that was given. And I think being able to come together and just talk," said Vasquez.

Chief Vasquez said they know they have a tough job, which is why they have close relationships with other departments.

"We're still obviously out there supporting each other, making sure that we're taking care of one another and, you know, paying caution to that," said Vasquez.

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the calendar week in which May 15th falls, as National Police Week.