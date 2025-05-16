A look at Colorado Springs’ surprising fluoride history as some states remove it from water

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Florida's governor signed a bill this week to make his state, along with Utah, the second state to ban adding fluoride to the water supply. The passage comes as US Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr calls the mineral "industrial waste".

At a news conference Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis said, "Yes, use fluoride for your teeth, that’s fine, but forcing it in the water supply is basically forced medication on people. They don’t have a choice, you’re taking that away from them.”

But did you know the effects of fluoride on teeth were first discovered in Colorado Springs by Dr. Frederick McKay.

Director of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Matt Mayberry said it was Dr. Fredrick McKay who first looked into the brown stains.

"Many of the children that [Dr. Fredrick McKay] treated here had brown staining on their teeth," he said.

Mayberry added that Dr. McKay then looked past the brown stains, and noticed the children he treated had far fewer cavities than children in Boulder.

After decades of work by Dr. McKay and others, municipalities started adding fluoride to the water to prevent cavities.

"They began to dial in what is the proper amount of fluoride that can be used by humans that can not cause the brown staining, but prevent cavities," Mayberry said.

So what would happen if other states start following in the footsteps of Florida and Utah and remove fluoride from the water supply?

KRDO13 asked a local dentist, Dr. Nora Balota, what the impacts could be for the larger state populations that no longer have fluoride in their water.

"I honestly don't know what's going to happen, and I don't think anybody really does. I think the most impact will [be] the access to care. Can you go to your dentist?" Dr. Balota asked.

Dr. Balota says fluoride is helpful in protecting your teeth, but agrees that too much can be a problem. She believes basic hygiene is likely the best way to prevent cavities.

"If I only brush your teeth once in six months, we're in big trouble," she said.

Another medical expert, Dr. Helen Yang Meyer, who practices at the Colorado Endodontic Group and sits on the board of the Colorado Springs Dental Society, disagrees with the decision to remove fluoride from drinking water.

"It's a shame that some people in Utah and Florida have taken the benefits of community water fluoridation for granted and chosen to remove its protection," she said.

Yang Meyer added that those most impacted will be the elderly and youth populations.

The Colorado Department of Public Health says drinking optimally fluoridated water prevents approximately 25 percent of cavities.