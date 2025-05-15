Skip to Content
Garden of the Gods Art Festival returns for second year

Published 6:09 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - 150 artists will set up shop at the Rock Ledge Ranch Saturday and Sunday for the second annual Garden of the Gods Art Festival with the park as a scenic backdrop to the show.

The festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. It costs $10 for adults and $8 for 65+ and Military. Kids 12 and under get in free. There will be live music, art activities for kids, live blacksmith demonstrations and drinks for sale at the wine and beer garden. Ticket sales benefit the Rock Ledge Ranch historic site.

Tune into Good Morning Colorado where KRDO13's Bradley Davis interviews a couple local artists who talk about their work and the excitement to have a big show in their back yard!

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

