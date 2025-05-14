Speaking with shopowners ahead of Florence annual “Junktique” antique show

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) - With more than one antique shop for every 200 residents in Florence, it's not a huge surprise a national antique website called it the "Antique Capital of America." Friday and Saturday, the city will close three blocks for each shop and over 80 additional vendors to show off their wares.

Florence has hosted the Junktique Open Air and Antique Market for over 20 years. It's 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, followed by a vintage car show on Sunday. People who want to show off their car can drive in and register day of. It's $40 to register your car.

Both Juntique and the car show are free for people to attend. Florence has over 20 antique shops alongside three full blocks in downtown and some additional side streets.