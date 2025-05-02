Soldier who was charged for cocaine distribution worked as security at busted underground club

Sadie Buggle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Denver office says a soldier at Fort Carson is now facing federal charges related to distributing cocaine.

According to FBI Denver, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Juan Gabriel Orona-Rodriguez was arrested on Wednesday by special agents.

His criminal complaint says that he worked as security at the Colorado Springs underground club that was raided over the weekend, a story that quickly made national headlines.

According to the complaint, he was one of about 17 active duty service members at the club at the time of the raid.

Orona-Rodriguez appears to have held an ownership or leadership role with Immortal Security LLC, a group that provides armed security at “nightclubs,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed.

“DEA agents with whom I have spoken believe employees of Immortal Security areinvolved in drug distribution and that employees of Immortal Security are carrying firearms whileproviding security at Warike and similar establishments,” wrote an FBI special agent in the complaint.

Court documents contain text messages allegedly sent between Orona-Rodriguez’s phone and another unnamed suspect. The FBI says that suspect is from Mexico and is in the country illegally.

Those text messages are outlined below:

Unnamed suspect: That’s why i always try to give you like in rock but my bad bro ima have a talk with them see wat they say

Unnamed suspect: Watt really bro whenever it’s like that I can always give it back bro hell nah that’s like a big NO your like the first person to tell me this

Orona-Rodriguez: Thanks make sure is good the last batch peoplecomplain about it b

Unnamed suspect: Yea I got you no worry’s and Simon I should have it by like one,two the latest

Orona-Rodriguez: Yeah I do just split in half lol

Unnamed suspect: So you need a whole full and the 7 g right?

Orona-Rodriguez: Ima pick them up later today if you have them

Orona-Rodriguez: Need two half and the 7

Unnamed suspect: You wats good

The FBI also found texts sent allegedly between Orona-Rodriguez’s phone and an unnamed customer.

Orona-Rodriguez: [[REDACTED]] is my buddies address

Unamed customer: I got it, thanks bro

Orona-Rodriguez: Hey he gave you an 8 can you send me atleast 50 more

Unamed customer: Really? Seemed less than you give me lol but I got you.

Orona-Rodriguez: Yeah because he gave to you in a bigger bag

Orona-Rodriguez: It was miscommunication

Unamed customer: I sent it, I won’t screw you over

Additionally, the FBI says they believe Orona-Rodriguez was selling guns to people living in the U.S. illegally. The agency’s criminal complaint alleges that Orona-Rodriguez texted videos of guns for sale to customers.

Source: FBI

Fort Carson officials confirmed to KRDO13 on Thursday morning that Orona-Rodriguez is indeed a Fort Carson soldier.

“We are aware the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of Army CID, took a Fort Carson Soldier into custody,” a Fort Carson official said in a statement to KRDO13 Thursday morning. “We will continue to cooperate with all agencies involved.”

According to a Fort Carson official, Staff Sergeant Orona-Rodriguez has been a member of the military for more than 8 years. He was presently assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.

His record shows he received the following awards:

Army Commendation Medal with Combat Device

x2 Army Commendation Medal

x10 Army Achievement Medal

x3 Certificate of Achievement

Meritorious Unit Commendation

