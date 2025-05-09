‘Colorado needs to be burned to the ground’: Legislator stands by fiery comments on podcast

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A state representative from El Paso County stirred quite a reaction in the political sphere this week after she made comments about Colorado burning to the ground so the GOP can rise from the ashes.

Colorado State Rep. Rebecca Keltie (R) from El Paso County's 16th District spoke for over 40 minutes on the "Free State Colorado" podcast, ahead of the end to her first legislative session. Keltie, a first-time politician, won her seat by an astounding three votes after a recount in December 2024.

You can view the podcast here. Keltie appears first at the 35:30 mark of the episode.

During the podcast, Keltie alluded to the unease and frustration she holds with the direction of the state, through current policies.

"I hate to say this, but it's almost like the State of Colorado needs to be burned to the ground and built from the top up. I hate to say that, but from the ashes of the fire will rise a phoenix, and that phoenix is going to be us, and we're going to be that phoenix," said Keltie. "But until we take it all the way down, and we get these sons of guns out of there -- [I] almost said a bad word, whoops -- But anyways, get them out of there... I'm not sure what else we can do," she added.

The representative describes her Democrat counterparts as "for lack of a better term" evil, and explains that in her 20-plus years in the military and then working as a contractor afterwards, she is used to being a team player to work towards getting things done. However, after the last four months at the Capitol, she feels that work is difficult to achieve.

"I have lost – for almost all of them, except for maybe a few – all respect. Like, I can’t even look at them in the face," Keltie said. "It’s very difficult for me to think that they even have a soul. I’m not even sure they even have a soul," she explained.

Keltie says she believes there is ample fiscal mismanagement when it comes to Democrat written legislation.

"These people are corrupt, and the amount of money that they're going through, it's like you get, 'Oh, it's a fiscal note of zero.' No, it's going to cost millions of dollars!" Keltie explained, "But they just they, they they cheat and they they scheme and they scam. Your money, your money in Colorado, every penny you give the state is not safe in the hands of these people," she alleged.

Keltie continues by claiming she has suggested cuts that could be made to save about $70 million, as her regular occupation is working as a government contractor. However, she says those suggestions were tossed to the side by her Democrat leaders.

"The entire state of Colorado. It needs to be DOGE'd. Seriously. I mean, and I'm telling you, we will find a ton of $17,000 hammers and $20,000 toilet seats and, you know what I'm saying, like we're going to find that," explained Keltie about the state's financial situation.

Keltie also explains that among her frustrations are the roadblocks that she feels conservatives like herself face in committee meetings and during group votes, as she feels there is no convincing her counterparts, who appear to already have their minds made up on any given matter.

"Unless it falls along their agenda or doesn't mess with their agenda, they'll consider it. But I mean, the bills that we put up, they steamroll right over them," claimed Keltie. "I mean, it doesn't matter like they, they will kill whatever they're told and it doesn't matter," she added.

During the legislative session, Keltie was a prime sponsor of five bills within the House, all of which were postponed indefinitely within their respective committees.

Meanwhile, State Sen. Marc Snyder (D), a former three-time state representative for Manitou Springs, who prides himself on bridging the aisle in the Capitol, tells KRDO13 he doesn't believe this is the language the Capitol, nor the public, needs.

"There's absolutely no redeeming qualities to that approach. And I'm really ashamed for Representative Keltie," Snyder stated.

He added that those quotes could be dangerous for the wrong people to take out of context.

"There's a lot of there's a lot of extreme people out there. Maybe people [who] have mental issues and they may that may inspire them to do something harmful," Snyder said.

KRDO13 had been in contact with Representative Keltie since early Wednesday afternoon while asking to speak on camera with her. She explained that she was in the thick of multiple rounds of voting within the House chambers, but that she did want to answer our questions, but did not have the time to.

On Thursday morning, as we continued to offer her time to speak with us, she instead offered this statement by text:

“I came to the Capitol to tell the truth, fight for transparency, and protect the people of this state. I will not apologize for using strong words to describe the dysfunction I have witnessed firsthand. I will always choose honesty over political speak, no matter how uncomfortable that may be." -Rep. Rebecca Keltie

On Friday morning, after another offer to schedule a time to speak with her on camera, Representative Keltie offered a lengthier statement by text, once again addressing her comments, but also referring to another article that was published earlier this week about her.

"The article that Maulbech wrote was ok. Except I said "we will rise from the ashes like a phoenix. And by We I meant all Conservatives. Not just Republicans. Especially those that care about where their money is going and being wasted. I stand by my statement I sent. Along with that I was disappointed in the clickbait style headline. I will not apologize for telling the truth. There are around a dozen Democrats I do work with. As for Sen. Snyder, maybe the people of Colorado and his district need to look at the bills he has sponsored, voted on and voted for. Especially the fiscal notes. I believe they will be very shocked and disappointed. I believe the Committee meetings we sit on should also be video recorded along with audio and posted for public viewing like the Colorado Channel is on YouTube for the Floor debates so the people of Colorado can get a real look at what’s really happening from the real inside of these horrific bills and behaviors happening. Then they will understand fully. Transparency is a must."

The 2025 Legislative Session came to an end on Wednesday, and Keltie says she is now back to her regular day job.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.