Catholics and Diocese in Colorado Springs celebrate selection of new pope

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As Catholics around the world are celebrating the election of the new pope, practitioners here in Colorado Springs share a similar level of excitement.

It was a momentous and surprising day for Catholics everywhere. The 267th pontiff in the Vatican's history, Pope Leo XIV, is an American-born Chicago Cubs fan from the Windy City.

People who gathered at St. Mary's Cathedral in downtown Colorado Springs said they were thrilled about the new selection.

The priest took a moment to celebrate the new pope; the announcement of his appointment came just before the service.

The Colorado Springs Diocese says the new pope brings a lot of experience, despite his relatively young age of 69.

In his speech, Pope Leo XIV spoke in Italian, Latin, and Spanish, showing he is not just an American but someone with world-unifying views.

He took the name Leo to follow in the previous Pope Leo's footsteps, where he furthered the church's message to a new, modern generation.

His message Thursday: "Evil will not prevail."

"The message that he conveys and the unity that he brings to the world, the peace. And that's what we're hoping as an Augustinian. He's a follower of Saint Augustine, so that's a very hopeful message for all of us," said Eva Esquibel, mass attendee at St. Mary's Cathedral.

Those we spoke to were also excited about the pope's young age, which means he could serve for 20 or more years, as he works to create a lasting impact on the church.