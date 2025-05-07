Effort to recall Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham fails

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - An effort to recall Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham has failed after petitioners did not gather enough signatures, according to the City of Pueblo.

One of the major reasons for the recall effort stemmed from a proposal for a grocery tax.

Mayor Heather Graham told KRDO13 at the beginning of the year that the City of Pueblo is facing an $8.5 million deficit in the 2025 budget. Officials considered the tax, also called the Food Consumption Tax, which could add anywhere from $1 to $7.40 to an average $200 grocery bill.

"It came to a head with the grocery tax or the proposed grocery tax, because people are upset that it was even being entertained, especially in the socioeconomic climate that we have right now," Jason Ford, who spearheaded the recall effort, told KRDO13 in an interview in March.

