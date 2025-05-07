Effort to recall Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham fails
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - An effort to recall Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham has failed after petitioners did not gather enough signatures, according to the City of Pueblo.
One of the major reasons for the recall effort stemmed from a proposal for a grocery tax.
Mayor Heather Graham told KRDO13 at the beginning of the year that the City of Pueblo is facing an $8.5 million deficit in the 2025 budget. Officials considered the tax, also called the Food Consumption Tax, which could add anywhere from $1 to $7.40 to an average $200 grocery bill.
"It came to a head with the grocery tax or the proposed grocery tax, because people are upset that it was even being entertained, especially in the socioeconomic climate that we have right now," Jason Ford, who spearheaded the recall effort, told KRDO13 in an interview in March.
A statement from Mayor Graham can be read below:
"From the very beginning of this recall election petition effort, I have repeatedly told the public that I believe this effort is laughable. The 11 accusations outlined on the petition do not even include issues that are directly linked to the responsibility of the Mayor. Then as the 60 days to gather signatures has continued, we have seen the petitioners falsely coerce people to sign to stop the “Graham Grocery Tax,” which isn’t even a real ballot initiative or tax in effect.
What these petitioners fail to realize is how municipal government even operates in the first place—let alone my role as Mayor. Criticism is welcome and I fully understand that I will not make all citizens happy, however I have continued to make good on my campaign promises which include addressing crime and making this community safer, beautifying Pueblo and increasing economic development.
At 15 months into my term, I can confidently say I am still fully committed to these three principles. I believe our community will thrive as a result of the hard work of our employees, commitment to our citizens and our improvement that will be seen for years to come. I remain committed as the Mayor of Pueblo no matter the circumstances, a recall attempt will not affect my focus on the citizens and the future of Pueblo."
-Mayor Heather Graham