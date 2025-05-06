Local running club honored by city for trash cleanup in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Road Runners (PPRR) showed their dedication to the sport Tuesday morning. dozens of members met to run despite the cold, misting conditions.

Members said they hold to the same level of commitment for their First Saturday cleanup along the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail.

"I think that it's important that we be good stewards of the trails that we use," trail cleanup coordinator Lita Abbarno said. "Once you've done the trail cleanup even just once, it heightens your awareness, and you actually see how much is out there all the time."

Mayor Yemi Mobolade and the City of Colorado Springs presented PPRR with the annual "Keep it Clean COS" award. The trophy honors groups who go the extra mile keeping the Colorado Springs community clean.

The city said PPRR volunteered nearly 700 hours and filled over 500 trash bags with litter around and near the Pikes Peak Greenway trail in 2024.

PPRR is the largest running club in Colorado Springs. The group is celebrating its 50th year and has cleaned up litter in the community for over 25 years.