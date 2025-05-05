Local family bringing sounds of Cinco De Mayo to spot near you in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A family of musicians spanning three generations will move from restaurant to restaurant in Colorado Springs Monday performing Spanish music for Cinco De Mayo.

Linda Gutierrez and her brother Margarito Salazar play guitar and sing vocals, while Linda's granddaughter adds a unique element with her violin.

