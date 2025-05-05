Skip to Content
Local family bringing sounds of Cinco De Mayo to spot near you in Colorado Springs

today at 6:04 AM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A family of musicians spanning three generations will move from restaurant to restaurant in Colorado Springs Monday performing Spanish music for Cinco De Mayo.

Linda Gutierrez and her brother Margarito Salazar play guitar and sing vocals, while Linda's granddaughter adds a unique element with her violin.

Tune in to Good Morning Colorado to watch KRDO13's Bradley Davis speak with the performers at the El Campesino Mexican Restaurant and hear some authentic Spanish music!

