Skip to Content
News

Black Forest rescue crew responds to rollover crash involving six people

Black Forest Fire & Rescue
By
New
Published 9:30 PM

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KRDO) – On Monday afternoon, six people were involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash off of Black Forest Road, Black Forest Fire and Rescue said.

The crew said just after 4 p.m. on May 5, they received a report of a crash near Black Forest Road and East County Line Road. When a rescue crew arrived, they found one vehicle that had flipped onto its side off a dirt road.

Six people were inside the car, and they were all able to get themselves out of the vehicle before being checked out on scene by medics.

May be an image of 1 person, ambulance and text that says 'H #'
Courtesy: Black Forest Fire and Rescue
May be an image of 2 people, combine and grass

In a post to social media, Black Forest Fire and Rescue warned that when it rains on dirt roads, such as the road in the area of this rollover crash, it can lead to slick, muddy conditions.

The crew advises drivers to reduce their speeds, increase following distance and avoid sudden braking or sharp turns in rainy conditions.

The warning comes as KRDO13's Stormtracker13 team tracks rainy conditions and the possibility for flooding across the Front Range area throughout the week.

MORE: WEATHER ALERT: Heavy snow and rain ahead

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.