Weather Alert: Heavy Snow and Rain Ahead

  • Winter Storm Warning in effect for Teller county from 6a Tuesday-noon Wed for potential 1-2 FEET of slushy, wet snow
  • Moderate to heavy rain will continue tonight-Wed morning estimated 2-4" of rain will fall in some areas potentially leading to swollen rivers and tributaries as well as heavy ponding and flooding around urban areas. 

TONIGHT: Chance for rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s to low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Warmer highs in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs finally at, or a little above normal in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s for Colorado Springs and low 80s for the Steel City.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

