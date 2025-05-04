Cheyenne Mountain advances to state tennis finals
The Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks advanced to the 4A state championship match with a 5-2 win over Mullen.
The Red-Tailed Hawks await the winner of Kent Denver and Air Academy.
The Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks advanced to the 4A state championship match with a 5-2 win over Mullen.
The Red-Tailed Hawks await the winner of Kent Denver and Air Academy.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.