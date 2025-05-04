Cheyenne Mountain advances to state tennis finals

The Red-Tailed Hawks await the winner of Kent Denver and Air Academy.

The Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks advanced to the 4A state championship match with a 5-2 win over Mullen.

