Speaking with the drivers of Monster Jam ahead of Colorado Springs show

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 9:05 AM
Published 9:00 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) - Drivers of two of the most popular monster trucks in the game, Grave Digger and El Toro Loco, gave KRDO13's Bradley Davis a behind-the-scenes look ahead of Friday's show.

Grave Digger's Krysten Anderson and El Toro Loco's MJ Solorio talked about their experience with monster trucks and gave KRDO13 a quick demonstration.

Krysten is one of Dennis Anderson's four children who compete in Monster Jam while driving Grave Digger, the famous truck Dennis founded in 1982. She is the only woman who drives Grave Digger.

MJ is in his second season with Monster Jam and just recently mastered the backflip in El Toro Loco.

Monster Jam will perform four shows this weekend. You can buy tickets here.

Full schedule:

Friday, 7 p.m.

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

