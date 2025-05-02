7 killed in fiery crash involving a tour van near Yellowstone National Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KRDO) – Seven people are dead after a crash involving a passenger tour van and a truck near Yellowstone National Park.

Our news partners KIFI, the driver of the pickup truck, and six of the people in the van died. The van had 14 people inside and was reportedly transporting a tour group.

The crash happened at 7:15 p.m. on a rural eastern Idaho highway near Yellowstone National Park.

U.S. Highway 20 was closed for nearly seven hours after the crash and has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

