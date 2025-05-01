Expecting mothers worry about longer travel times for delivery as OB unit closes in La Junta

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) - Some expecting mothers in southeast Colorado will now be traveling an hour or longer to deliver their babies, after the labor and delivery unit at the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center (AVRMC) in La Junta shut down on April 30.

Hospital leaders tell KRDO13 the closure was not one they wanted to make, but they could no longer ignore the loss of about $200,000 per month from the unit. They explain it's due to low Medicaid reimbursements, which comprise 70% of the unit's revenue.

Last year, only 110 people delivered babies in the unit.

The CEO of AVRMC previously told KRDO13 that "keeping [the unit] open would have brought the whole hospital down."

Meanwhile, an expecting mother who lives in the area says she'll now travel more than an hour to Pueblo for her next birth.

Shelby Clarke is due in August with her second child.

"What happens when my water breaks and if the, if it moves fast, like you don't have that much time?" asked Clarke. "It is extremely unsafe having to go that far while in active labor."

Now, families will have to drive roughly 60 miles, or more, to either Lamar, or Pueblo to deliver with doctors and nurses who specialize in labor and delivery.

Clarke, who is from just south of Springfield, had an emergency C-section for her firstborn.

"I tore internally and began to hemorrhage. At the time, it came down to choosing between him and I."

It's those kinds of situations that worry the former director of the OB floor in La Junta.

She's concerned that crucial medical issues for mothers may be missed, just because of the longer drives.

"That's a lot of worry to go 60 miles to just know-- I'm afraid people won't go because it's such a trek," said Diane McElroy, the former director.

Clarke has been going to Pueblo 4 times a month since January, about 7 hours round trip. It's likely the place, she'll have to deliver her second-born child, since the hospital in Lamar won't take her for certain medical reasons…

"It is extremely unsafe. Having to go that far while in active labor to be able to safely deliver your child… is insane," she said.