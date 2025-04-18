Skip to Content
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs

Picture taken by a KRDO13 crew at the scene of the crash
Picture taken by a KRDO13 crew at the scene of the crash
today at 3:14 PM
Published 3:24 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reports that the crash that closed Platte Avenue east of downtown Thursday evening was fatal and claimed the life of a female motorcyclist.

CSPD said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Platte Avenue and Prospect Street around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 17. Initial information indicated that a motorcycle that was westbound on Platte collided with a vehicle that was southbound on Prospect, CSPD said.

According to CSPD, responding officers found the motorcyclist in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving measures by medical personnel, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

