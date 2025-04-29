Two injured in shooting near Lake Minnequa, suspect still on the loose

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Pueblo police are searching for a suspect they say shot and injured two people near Lake Minnequa on Tuesday morning.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after 4 a.m., they received an alert for a shooting through Shotspotter, the department's gunshot detection system, in the 2400 block of Wyoming Avenue. Not long after, they received a call for service reporting a shooting in the area, on a residential street just a few blocks from Lake Minnequa.

On scene, police found two victims with gunshot wounds, who were both transported to the hospital – one with a "serious injury," PPD said.

The suspect has not yet been identified. Pueblo police are now working to develop a suspect profile as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

