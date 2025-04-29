Skip to Content
Pueblo County Sheriff investigating shooting on Santa Fe Drive

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
By
Published 3:20 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says the department is investigating a shooting that happened around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says it is on Santa Fe Drive, just east of Northern Avenue.

The department says one person was injured and taken to the hospital. They said it's unclear how severe their injuries are.

No arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's office at (719) 583-6250.

As of 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff's office said westbound Santa Fe Drive from Colorado Highway 227 to Northern Avenue was closed.

Celeste Springer

