Military sports organization based in Colorado Springs featured in Amazon Prime special

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An Amazon Prime short film will feature how the Military Basketball Association (MBA) helps military personnel with mental health in the 719 and around the world.

Retired Army Major and former Fort Carson soldier Mike Meyers founded the MBA in Colorado Springs eight years ago. The players on the Peterson Space Force Hydras are are a few of the league's over 1000 players across all 50 states and bases overseas.

The league's mission is to help active and retired military members face mental health struggles. Veterans are over twice as likely to commit suicide compared to the general population.

The men's and women's nationally televised championship games in the MBA are May 25. You can find more information here.