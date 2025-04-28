Local nonprofit hosts golf tournament to fund store with free product for people with breast cancer

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Becky Baker Foundation will host its annual golf tournament July 11 benefitting families struggling with breast cancer in Southern Colorado.

The foundation opened its permanent store, the Becky Baker Resource Center, in the Pueblo Mall in September. The store is fully stocked with clothing, shoes, kitchenware, appliances, decorations and more. All of it is free for any person or family struggling with breast cancer.

The foundation is partnered with the United Breast Cancer Foundation to stock the product. The Pueblo Mall "rents" the space to the Becky Baker Foundation for free. Founder Rick Baker said his annual salary is $1, and no one on staff makes money from the non-profit.

Rick founded the organization in honor of his wife, Becky Baker, who died after a long battle with breast cancer in 2017. Rick said one of Becky's final words were, "I'm sad no one will remember my name." Everyone who comes into the store or encounters the non-profit online will know Becky Baker.

The golf tournament is $175 per player. All the money benefits families in Pueblo County struggling with breast cancer. Each ticket includes, breakfast, golf, lunch and prizes. You can find more information here.