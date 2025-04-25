Local artist and cosplayers meet with KRDO13 ahead of Pueblo Mini-Con

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The second-annual Mini-Con returns to Pueblo Sunday morning to bring local authors, artists and cosplayers to a city without a brick-and-mortar comic book shop.

The Mini-Con starts at 11 a.m. at the Sangre de Cristo arts center. It's free for everyone to attend.

Every featured guest has roots in Colorado, including Star Trek star Randy James, Dragon Ball Z english voice actor Mark "Kidwok" Britten and the wife of legendary sci-fi artist Colin Cantwell with his original sketches of the Death Star, Tie Fighter, Millennium Falcon and more.

Tune into Good Morning Colorado to see one of the artists and a couple cosplayers in action!

