CHSSA responds to Colorado schools leaders’ letter on transgender athletes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) has responded to a letter penned by school board members across the state, which urged them to make transgender athlete policy changes.

Earlier this month, officials with many districts across Colorado called on CHSAA to "adopt rules and practices to ensure boys are not permitted to compete as girls in girls sports."

The board members said policy change is needed for the safety and fairness to female athletes.

KRDO13 has received the response sent from CHSAA back to those Colorado district leaders. Their letter can be read below:

"The following communique is a response to your letter dated April 14. On behalf of our organization, and Commissioner Krueger, we graciously provide the following insights;



The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) acknowledges receipt of your letter and the concerns you have raised regarding the participation of transgender students in high school athletics.



As you are aware, CHSAA, and more importantly our member schools, operate in an increasingly complex legal and regulatory environment. We recognize that conflicting interpretations of existing State law and emerging Federal Executive Orders have placed our member schools in a particularly challenging position. Our responsibility is to support our member schools as they navigate these evolving circumstances—each within their own legal, operational, and community contexts.



CHSAA continues to monitor this matter closely and is actively engaged in ongoing conversations with both State and Federal officials to better understand the implications of recent executive actions and potential judicial outcomes. We remain committed to gathering insights and clarification to inform our approach moving forward.



It is important to underscore that the ultimate resolution of these issues will not come from CHSAA, but rather from the highest levels of the State and Federal judiciary. As such, CHSAA’s role is to support its membership in remaining informed and thoughtful, while providing timely updates to our member schools as decisions are rendered by the courts along with State and Federal governmental officials.



We also acknowledge that school communities throughout Colorado hold a broad range of views on this matter. While your letter expresses one viewpoint, we also recognize that a diversity of equally passionate perspectives exists among our member schools and communities. We believe all school leaders should be afforded the respect to act in accordance with their perspective and values, while honoring the legal obligations that govern their institutions.



CHSAA will continue to engage with our membership and legal partners to evaluate and educate ourselves as we move forward together. Our commitment remains rooted in supporting Colorado’s schools as they serve students in the best way they can—within a dynamic legal and cultural landscape."

