I-25 southbound shut down while driver is airlifted to hospital – UPDATE: I-25 reopened

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - UPDATE: C-DOT reports I-25 has reopened.

ORIGINAL REPORT: The Colorado Department of Transportation announced I-25 southbound is closed due to a crash. The shutdown is between exits 119 and 122, near the Pikes Peak International Raceway.

The Colorado State Patrol tells KRDO13 the crash happened near milepost 117 just after 8:30 p.m. It was a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.

The interstate is currently shut down while first responders airlift the motorcyclist off the road. CSP anticipates a relatively short closure on I-25.

KRDO13 is working to learn more information.