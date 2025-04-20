District 70 investigating threat, closes multiple schools Monday out of ‘abundance of caution’

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - District 70 has notified families that they will be closing three different school campuses, as they investigate 'potential threats' that came to their attention this weekend.

A D70 parent shared the below email with KRDO13, which states that the Liberty Point International School, District 70 Online Learning Academy Pueblo West Campus, as well as Swallows Charter Academy, will all be closed tomorrow, Monday, April 21, as the investigation remains ongoing with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Hello District 70 Parents, Families and Staff. We have received reports of potential threats via multiple channels. We are taking this matter very seriously. District 70 administration is working closely with the Sheriff’s Office to investigate the credibility of these threats and to ensure the safety of our students, staff and school campuses. We are implementing all necessary precautions to address this situation. Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of safety, Liberty Point International School, District 70 Online Learning Academy Pueblo West Campus and Swallows Charter Academy will be closed tomorrow, Monday, April 21, while the investigation continues. We ask our community to remain alert. If you see or hear anything suspicious or concerning, please report it immediately to school officials or law enforcement. Your vigilance and cooperation are vital to keeping our schools safe. We will provide further updates as more information becomes available. Thank you for your attention and support during this time.

That same parent who received the District email, showed KRDO13 a message of the alleged threat, which their children came across the on the Safe2Tell platform in the very early hours of Sunday morning.

A District 70 spokesperson sent the statement below in response to our questions about whether this message is the same threat that they and the Pueblo County Sheriff's are investigating, and to clarify why they elected to close those three District campuses in particular.

Pueblo County School District 70 is working in close partnership with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office to investigate the situation. The Sheriff's Office will be providing additional resources and will conduct checks at all District 70 campuses to help ensure student and staff safety. Lynnette Bonfiglio, District 70 spokesperson

We will update this article with any further information once it becomes available.