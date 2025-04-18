MAP: Where can you buy retail marijuana in Colorado Springs?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Recreational marijuana sales have officially begun in Colorado Springs following an uphill battle for dispensaries.

Only certain medical marijuana stores can now sell retail marijuana. There are stricter regulations in place, like restrictions relating to their proximity to childcare centers.

KRDO13 has compiled a list of the stores that, as of publication, have been approved for a retail marijuana license. We have also compiled the data into a map for easier viewing, which you can find below. The information is according to the Colorado Springs' business licensing website.