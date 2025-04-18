MAP: Where can you buy retail marijuana in Colorado Springs?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Recreational marijuana sales have officially begun in Colorado Springs following an uphill battle for dispensaries.
Only certain medical marijuana stores can now sell retail marijuana. There are stricter regulations in place, like restrictions relating to their proximity to childcare centers.
KRDO13 has compiled a list of the stores that, as of publication, have been approved for a retail marijuana license. We have also compiled the data into a map for easier viewing, which you can find below. The information is according to the Colorado Springs' business licensing website.
- The Green Source: 318 S. 8TH St.
- The Green Source: 975 W. Fillmore St.
- Golden Meds: 329 E. Pikes Peak Ave
- Star Buds: 510 E. Pikes Peak Ave
- Elevations: 8270 Razorback Road
- Kika Kush: 555 N. Circle Dr.
- Fountain Organics: 5421 Rio Vista Dr.
- Hightops: 2306 N. Powers Frontage Rd. #100
- Hightops: 1022 S. Royer St.
- Altitude Organic Cannabis: 6755 N. Academy Blvd.
- The 64 Store: 502 W. Colorado Ave.
- Indico Med: 2222 W. Colorado Ave.
- Nuvue Pharma: 2304 E. Platte Ave.
- Apothecary Farms: 414 W. Garden of the Gods Rd.
- Apothecary Farms: 3049 Delta Dr.
- Total Green: 1105 S. Chelton Rd.
- Pure: 1905 N. Academy Blvd.
- Pure: 207 W. Rockrimmon Blvd.
- Pure: 8025 N. Academy Blvd.
- The Healing Canna: 3292 E. Bijou St.
- Magnolia Road Cannabis Co: 2489 S. Academy Blvd.
- Green Pharm: 4335 N. Academy Blvd. #100
- EMJ's: 2918 Wood Ave.
- Grow Life Inc: 115 E. Garden of the Gods Rd.
- Native Roots Uintah: 1705 W. Uintah St.
- Native Roots Tejon: 1433 S. Tejon St.
- Native Roots Academy: 1003 N. Academy Blvd.
- Native Roots Colorado Springs: 3660 Austin Bluffs Pkwy.
- The ER: 4335 E. Platte Ave.
- The ER: 1602 W. Colorado Ave.
- Spark Co: 5024 N. Academy Blvd.
- Silver Stem Fine Cannabis: 410 S. 8th St.
- Silver Stem Fine Cannabis: 5156 Centennial Blvd.
- The ER: 2712 E. Fountain Blvd.